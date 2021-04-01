ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

