Vesper (VSP) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $59.93 or 0.00101914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $139.22 million and $11.39 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00328009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.73 or 0.00798809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028460 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,323,068 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

