Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $978.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after buying an additional 462,243 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 462,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth $3,803,000.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.