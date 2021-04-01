Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 204,247 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,247 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after buying an additional 5,747,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

