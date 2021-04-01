Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTI BioPharma Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

