Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $173,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

