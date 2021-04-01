Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,909 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 75.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 520,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 223,978 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREB opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

