Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 274,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCVU. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

FTCVU stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

