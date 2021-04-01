VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $245,200.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRSN opened at $198.76 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after purchasing an additional 813,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.