Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

