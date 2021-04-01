Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth $25,899,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth $22,481,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 236,516 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VSTA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

