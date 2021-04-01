Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

VTV opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

