Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.93 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

