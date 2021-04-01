Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $104.93.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

