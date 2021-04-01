Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.279 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

