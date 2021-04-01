Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $358.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $200.00 and a 52-week high of $382.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

