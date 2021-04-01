Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.69. 9,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.