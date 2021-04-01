Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

