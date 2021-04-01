Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

