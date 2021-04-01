VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Holdings Cut by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,603,466 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 421,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 614,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 211,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

