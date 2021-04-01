VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $353,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

