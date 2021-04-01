VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $53.40 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

