VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE EGY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.