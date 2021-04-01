VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Update

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE EGY opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.