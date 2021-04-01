Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Usio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.