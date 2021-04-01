Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Usio had a negative net margin of 15.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Usio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Earnings History for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.