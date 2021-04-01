US Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $260.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its 200-day moving average is $225.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $131.78 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

