US Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $228.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $157.46 and a twelve month high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.69.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

