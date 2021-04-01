Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Universal Logistics worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

