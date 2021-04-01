United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UUGRY. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

