United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 3.7%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.19. 161,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,575,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.