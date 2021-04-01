United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $370.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $339.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 142.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.