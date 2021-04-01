United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $370.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.13 EPS.
URI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.
URI stock opened at $329.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $339.72.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 142.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 10.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
