United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 16,559 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

BA opened at $254.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

