United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $157.97 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

