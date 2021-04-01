United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2,302.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,710 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,479 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after buying an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after buying an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

UBER opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

