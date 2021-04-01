United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Duke Energy by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 42,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

