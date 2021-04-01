United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,988 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

