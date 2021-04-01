United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 3,466 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $252.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $178.13 and a 52 week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

