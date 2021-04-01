United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 13,068 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

