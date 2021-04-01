Uniswap Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Uniswap has a market cap of $15.45 billion and $763.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $29.60 or 0.00050033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,049,690 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

