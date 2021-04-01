Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €17.50 ($20.59) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 43.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.65 ($32.52).

Uniper stock opened at €30.88 ($36.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a 1 year low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a 1 year high of €31.94 ($37.58). The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.71.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

