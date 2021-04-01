Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,605. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $134.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.