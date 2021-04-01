UniLend Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $2.77 or 0.00004669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $42.51 million and $9.79 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00050260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00635794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

