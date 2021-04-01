UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,639,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 1,550,388 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.