UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.60. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,777. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $104.82 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.61.

