UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,111,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.97 and a 200 day moving average of $340.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.00 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

