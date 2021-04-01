UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.99 on Thursday, reaching $362.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.10 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

