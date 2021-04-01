UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $771.23

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 771.23 ($10.08) and traded as high as GBX 799.50 ($10.45). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 785.50 ($10.26), with a volume of 334,990 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 781.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 771.23.

In related news, insider Shane Cooke bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

