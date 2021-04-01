UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $111.25. 6,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,357. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.