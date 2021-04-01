UBS Oconnor LLC Has $19.36 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.3% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,343. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

