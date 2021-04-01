UBS Oconnor LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.62. 11,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average is $252.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.16 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

