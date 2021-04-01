UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

PLD traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $106.80. 29,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

